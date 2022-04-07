No criminal charges in police shooting of Amir Locke

Mark Hanneman, the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke on February 2, will not be charged with a crime, Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday, April 6.

A joint statement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and Minnesota Attorney General’s Office stated, “there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case” after “a thorough review of all available evidence.”

“Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman,” the statement reads. “Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke.”

Hanneman shot Locke, 22 during a no-knock raid at a Minneapolis apartment on February 2. Locke’s name wasn’t included in the warrant, which didn’t require police to knock before they entered the property.