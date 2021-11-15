NFL to launch Players Podcast with Current Players in November

In November the NFL will feature its new Players Podcast with current players and legendary hosts.

The podcast will air new episodes every Wednesday throughout the year.

“In an effort to further elevate the voices of players and tell their stories on and off the field, we’re excited to provide them with a platform through the NFL Players Podcast,” said Tracy Perlman, NFL Senior Vice President of Player Operations. “This series was developed in collaboration with players and legends, with some of our best, acting as hosts of the show. It’s truly for the players, by the players.”

According to the NFL, the NFL Players Podcast is a candid, unscripted podcast sharing the stories and personal journeys of NFL players, as told by the players.

The podcast will be hosted by New York Giants captain Logan Ryan, Chicago Bears legend Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams.

Earlier this year, iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac and the NFL, announced an exclusive podcast partnership to launch the NFL’s podcast network, which included the distribution of NFL Media’s existing podcasts.

The NFL Players Podcast will be the trusted source for the NFL’s players’ community to share their personal journeys. Through sharing stories about their career and life after their playing days, this podcast will present a true portrait of the players’ community.

To listen to the NFL Players Podcast, visit https://podcasts.- apple.com/us/podcast/the-nfl-players-podcast/id1435355943.