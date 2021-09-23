NFL to expand “Way to Play Initiative”

“Through the award, football fans and players from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development.”

NFL CANADA: New this year, one high school player each week from Canada will be recognized in Weeks 2-11 of the NFL season. Submissions will be received through Hudl and voted on by NFL Canada’s Football Development Advisory Committee: SAADIA ASHRAF, AARON GEISLER, GORDGRACE, MARK HARRISON, KAREN OUELLETTE, DAVIS SANCHEZ and MIKE THOMAS. Each recipient will be announced on NFL on CTV Live and receive a $1,500 CAD equipment grant for their school.