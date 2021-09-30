NFL Super Wild Card Weekend to Include Monday Night Game Beginning with the 2021 Season

In September, the NFL announced they will begin the 2021 season, Super Wild Card Weekend (held January 15-17, 2022) and will conclude with a game on a Monday night.

The NFL expanded the playoffs last season for the first time since 1990, adding a third Wild Card team in each conference and in the process creating “Super Wild Card Weekend” – three Wild Card games on Saturday and three games on Sunday.

With the addition of a Monday night game added to the 2021 playoffs, the Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Satur- day (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC will both broadcast two Super Wild Card Weekend games while FOX and ESPN/- ABC will each have one.

The broadcaster for the Monday night game of Super Wild Card Weekend is yet to be determined.

The 2020 playoff expansion ensured that two additional Wild Card teams – one each in the American and National Football Conferences – qualify for the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in each conference will receive a bye in the Wild Card round.