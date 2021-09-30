fbpx
Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeChicagoSportsNFL Super Wild Card Weekend to Include Monday Night Game Beginning with...
ChicagoSports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend to Include Monday Night Game Beginning with the 2021 Season

By Joseph Phillips
0
7
NFL Shield (Photo credit ProFootball Network)
NFL Shield (Photo credit ProFootball Network)

In September, the NFL announced they will begin the 2021 season, Super Wild Card Weekend (held January 15-17, 2022) and will conclude with a game on a Monday night.

The NFL expanded the playoffs last season for the first time since 1990, adding a third Wild Card team in each conference and in the process creating “Super Wild Card Weekend” – three Wild Card games on Saturday and three games on Sunday.

With the addition of a Monday night game added to the 2021 playoffs, the Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Satur- day (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC will both broadcast two Super Wild Card Weekend games while FOX and ESPN/- ABC will each have one.

The broadcaster for the Monday night game of Super Wild Card Weekend is yet to be determined.

The 2020 playoff expansion ensured that two additional Wild Card teams – one each in the American and National Football Conferences – qualify for the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in each conference will receive a bye in the Wild Card round.

The remaining division champions in each conference will be seeded 2, 3, and 4 by the record, followed by the next three teams per conference with the best records seeded 5, 6, and 7.

AFC and NFC Wild Card games will feature the 2 seed hosting the 7 seed, the 3 seed hosting the 6 seed, and the 4 seed hosting the 5 seed.

Previous articleBears lose 26-6 to Cleveland Browns in QB Justin Fields’ debut
Next articleBears offensive lineman Jason Peters named week 2 “NFL Way To Play” recipient
Joseph Phillips
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Education

GCSC regains control of special education services after 8 years

admin - 0
After eight years of special conditions imposed by the Indiana Department of Education, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) regained local control of its...

After 200 years of influence, Black theater remains a force for change in America

Bears offensive lineman Jason Peters named week 2 “NFL Way To Play” recipient

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com