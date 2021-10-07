NFL, Players Association and Dapper Labs collaborate

“From the Hail Murray to the Minneapolis Miracle, magic happens in NFL stadiums. As a league that continually raises the bar, we are proud that the NFL and NFLPA have chosen Dapper Labs to deliver for NFL fans worldwide the moments they’ve been waiting for. We can’t wait to give the more than 300 million NFL fans the opportunity to own the game that matters to them and engage with the sport in a whole new way,” said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs.

When the experience launches, NFL fans will find themselves immersed in a world that celebrates their love for the game. Fans will be empowered to purchase and open NFT packs featuring their favorite NFL heroes, show off their newfound digital NFT collections, and trade moments with other fans. They will also have the ability to buy, showcase, sell, or trade any of their moments in a dedicated marketplace on Flow.