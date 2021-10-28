NFL Media Launches Second Original Series ‘NFL Follies’ Exclusively on YouTube in October

The group will pay tribute to the classic NFL Films’ Follies shows of the 70s and 80s. NFL Follies showcases the laugh-out-loud bloopers, wacky highlights, and hilarious mic’d-up moments from the 2021 NFL season.

“We are excited to expand our content offerings on YouTube with the launch of our second original series, NFL Follies,” said Matt Lathrop, Senior Director of Audience Development, NFL. “Leveraging the franchise title and YouTube’s unique platform, we hope to introduce a younger generation of fans to the lighter side of our game with NFL Follies.”

Episode one of NFL Follies debuted on September 8, reacting to the wildest moments from NFL Training Camp and Preseason, with mic’d-up sound and hilarious highlights from NFL rookies and superstars, including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Kwity Paye, and many more.