NFL Media Launches Second Original Series ‘NFL Follies’ Exclusively on YouTube in October

In the month of October, NFL Media and YouTube are bringing the funniest moments of the season to fans with the launch of the first-ever comedic highlights series, NFL Follies, streaming exclusively on the NFL YouTube channel.
The group will pay tribute to the classic NFL Films’ Follies shows of the 70s and 80s. NFL Follies showcases the laugh-out-loud bloopers, wacky highlights, and hilarious mic’d-up moments from the 2021 NFL season.
“We are excited to expand our content offerings on YouTube with the launch of our second original series, NFL Follies,” said Matt Lathrop, Senior Director of Audience Development, NFL. “Leveraging the franchise title and YouTube’s unique platform, we hope to introduce a younger generation of fans to the lighter side of our game with NFL Follies.”
Episode one of NFL Follies debuted on September 8, reacting to the wildest moments from NFL Training Camp and Preseason, with mic’d-up sound and hilarious highlights from NFL rookies and superstars, including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Kwity Paye, and many more.
In addition to NFL Follies, NFL Media and YouTube return the Emmy Award-winning series, Game Day All Access, for the third season. Produced by NFL Films, the original series combines a variety of production elements including game footage, wired sound, mobile video, and more to tell the complete story from players’ and coaches’ perspectives of an NFL game day.
NFL Media continues to choose YouTube as a premium destination for original football content.
Since the first official channel launch in 2015, NFL content on YouTube has accrued over 15.2 billion views and 1.4 billion hours watched.