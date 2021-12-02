NFL Play Football announces second annual Madden NFL 22 Youth Club Championship

“Last year we saw tremendous success with our NFL FLAG Youth Club Championship, which brought together youth from all over the country to compete in a one-of-a-kind Madden tournament,” said Roman Oben, Vice President, Football Development at the NFL. “Rebranded under Play Football, we hope to recreate that same excitement with RCX Sports and reach a wider group of new, enthusiastic youth players who will represent their favorite NFL teams and put their skills to the test for a chance to compete during one of the NFL’s largest weekends.”

The virtual tournament allows players to conveniently play from a remote location. During registration, players will select their favorite team to represent and their preferred platform, PS4 or Xbox One. To level the playing field, two age brackets are offered, one for the under 13 and the other for the under 17. Registered players will compete in one of 32 individual NFL Club tournaments on December 11 with the goal to reign supreme as ‘Club Champion’ and advance to the final round of 32, taking place January 29-30. Custom team-created prize packets will be awarded to the Club Champions. “We’re excited to work with NFL Play Football to bring back the Madden NFL 22 Youth Club Championship this year,” said RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. “This event is a great way for young football fans from across the country to connect and feed their competitive drive online.”