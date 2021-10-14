NFL announces fourth annual Big Data Bowl powered by AWS

According to the NFL, interested participants can sign up for the 2022 Big Data Bowl at Kaggle.com. Entrants can also work independently or form teams with other colleagues, and there is a submission track open exclusively to college students. The date for submission of the project is January 6, 2022.

After the submission date of the project, Big Data Bowl entries will also be judged by data analysts from NFL clubs. Finalists will be announced in early 2022 and will share a prize of $100,000 provided by AWS.

Using Next Gen Stats powered by AWS, the 2022 Big Data Bowl called on professional and aspiring data analysts to devise innovative approaches to analyzing special teams in the NFL.

Participants will have access to three years of special teams’ data and are challenged to identify what strategies and players make for a successful punt, kickoff, field goal and extra point play.

Using this real-time data across a wide variety of players, plays and situations, participants will propose statistical, data-driven solutions. Participants also will be able to use PFF Scouting data, which features play, player and game characteristics derived from film analyses.

Since the Big Data Bowl launched in 2018, the competition has served as a pipeline for NFL teams and vendors, as well as other leagues. To date, more than 30 Big Data Bowl participants have been hired in data and analytics roles in sports. In addition, the winning algorithm from the 2020 Big Data Bowl – expected rush yards – has been adopted into the Next Gen Stats suite of metrics.