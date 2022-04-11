New scholarship honors legacy of Roosevelt alum former Mayor Harold Washington

A new Roosevelt University scholarship will honor the lifetime achievements of alum and late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington.

Through a partnership with the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee, the scholarship will recognize students for their leadership, service and academic excellence. Roosevelt and the committee created the scholarship in honor of Washington’s centennial birthday in 2022.

“Mayor Washington dedicated himself to public office and social justice,” said Josie Childs, president of the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee. “We think it is most fitting that we partner with Roosevelt University, the alma mater of the late mayor. This scholarship will help future generations continue their education and pursue their goals in his honor.”

Harold Washington began his political career as the vice president and then president of Roosevelt’s student council. He went on to serve for 15 years in the Illinois state legislature and two terms in the U.S. House.

As Chicago’s first Black mayor, Washington increased minority representation in city government and sought to balance economic development between neighborhoods. Washington was nicknamed the “People’s Mayor” for his ability to unify Chicagoans from different backgrounds.

Scholarship recipients will be selected through a competitive application process.