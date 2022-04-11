fbpx
Monday, April 11, 2022
HomeChicagoNew scholarship honors legacy of Roosevelt alum former Mayor Harold Washington
ChicagoCommunity

New scholarship honors legacy of Roosevelt alum former Mayor Harold Washington

By Crusader Staff
0
2
Harold Washington

A new Roosevelt University scholarship will honor the lifetime achievements of alum and late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington.

Through a partnership with the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee, the scholarship will recognize students for their leadership, service and academic excellence. Roosevelt and the committee created the scholarship in honor of Washington’s centennial birthday in 2022.

“Mayor Washington dedicated himself to public office and social justice,” said Josie Childs, president of the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee. “We think it is most fitting that we partner with Roosevelt University, the alma mater of the late mayor. This scholarship will help future generations continue their education and pursue their goals in his honor.”

Harold Washington began his political career as the vice president and then president of Roosevelt’s student council. He went on to serve for 15 years in the Illinois state legislature and two terms in the U.S. House.

As Chicago’s first Black mayor, Washington increased minority representation in city government and sought to balance economic development between neighborhoods. Washington was nicknamed the “People’s Mayor” for his ability to unify Chicagoans from different backgrounds.

Scholarship recipients will be selected through a competitive application process.

Previous articleGary Schools’ Financial Turnaround Reaches Significant Milestone
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Education

Gary Schools’ Financial Turnaround Reaches Significant Milestone

Crusader Staff - 0
By Justin McAdam & Peter Miller The accounting books have closed on 2021, and Gary Community School Corporation officially took in more money than it...

Fight not over to get real police reform

GCSC shines at 52nd Annual MLK Ecumenical Service

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com