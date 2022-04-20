fbpx
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
HomeChicagoNew Omicron Subvariants Take Hold As Biden Wants Americans To Learn To...
ChicagoCommunity

New Omicron Subvariants Take Hold As Biden Wants Americans To Learn To Live With COVID

The new BA.2.12.1 variant accounted for 19% of COVID cases in the U.S. last week, sharply increasing its spread from the week before.

By Crusader Staff
0
2
Photo by Jan Kopřiva

Marita Vlachou – The Huff Post

A new omicron subvariant, BA.2.12.1, is taking hold in the U.S. and was the second-most widely spread form of the coronavirus last week, according to a report published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BA.2.12.1 made up 19% of total U.S. cases the week ending April 16, increasing its spread by almost 67% from the week before. The CDC says omicron variants overall cause less-severe illness, although they spread faster than previous variants like delta.

Mutations in COVID variants are allowing the virus to dodge protection offered by vaccines in some cases, Andy Pekosz, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNN.

“What we really just don’t know right now is how much those mutations are going to be contributing to increased spread or increased disease severity,” Pekosz said.

The New York Department of Health said last week that the subvariants BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.12 accounted for over 80% of cases in the state, and said both were more transmissible than BA.2 with a “23% – 27% growth advantage.”

The BA.2 variant was still causing the majority of infections in the U.S., accounting for 74% of total cases from April 10 to April 16, the CDC said. That percentage fell slightly from the previous week, when BA.2 made up 75.5% of the total.

Against the backdrop of rising new variants, the Biden administration is scrambling to provide new guidance around masks after a federal judge in Florida struck down a federal mask mandate for air travel and other forms of public transportation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the judge’s ruling was a “disappointing decision.”

At the same time, President Joe Biden and his administration have signaled that people will have to make their own decisions on COVID as the pandemic evolves. Biden on Tuesday told reporters it’s up to Americans to decide whether to mask up aboard airplanes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that COVID won’t disappear and that people will have to weigh individual risks as cases rise.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said he would continue to follow CDC guidance and mask up on planes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is weighing an appeal to the court ruling if the CDC determines the mask mandate should be extended beyond its intended expiration on May 3.

This article originally appeared on the Huff Post

Previous articlePritzker signs final first-term budget ahead of reelection push
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

Pritzker signs final first-term budget ahead of reelection push

Crusader Staff - 0
By JERRY NOWICKI Capitol News Illinoi [email protected] Gov. JB Pritzker signed his final first-term budget into law Tuesday, April 20, a roughly $46 billion spending plan buoyed...

Fuel retailers approve suing over Illinois gas tax sticker requirement

147th Street/Sibley Boulevard Station to close May 16 for major rehab project

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com