National Kidney Foundation of Illinois Celebrates World Kidney Day

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) will celebrate World Kidney Day on March 10, 2022 with a full day of activities and events at the Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convocation Center at Chicago State University, 9501 South M.L. King, Jr. Drive in Chicago from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. World Kidney Day is observed in March as part of National Kidney Month. The NKFI’s event is a complement to World Kidney Day, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our kidneys and promoting good kidney health, and lifestyle practices. This event and parking are free to the public.

Attendees will receive free comprehensive medical tests, and the opportunity to review their screening results with a trained medical professional on-site. Participants will also receive information on health and wellness; tips on maintaining a healthier lifestyle, and if necessary, referrals to healthcare providers. Services and vendors will include: the Kidney Mobile®, providing screening and one-on-one counseling and referrals; Lions Club, vision screenings; Sinai Chicago, cholesterol testing; Cook County, HIV testing; Illinois Secretary of State, organ donation information; Horizon Therapeutics, counseling for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases; Organ Recovery Systems, information and counseling; Fresenius Kidney Care, information and counseling; Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, information and counseling; and UI Health, preventive health information and counseling. Various screenings include: urinalysis, blood sugar/A1C, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) evaluation, blood draw (if necessary), and nutritional counseling.

“Kidney health is critical to our overall good health and quality of life. We want people to come out and take advantage of free health screenings, services and interaction with medical professionals,” said Jacqueline Burges-Bishop, FACHE, National Kidney Foundation of Illinois’ Chief Executive Officer.

“We know that kidney disease disproportionately impacts populations in the African-American, Hispanic and Asian communities so this event provides another opportunity for health equity and to inspire these targeted communities to understand the seriousness of kidney disease and the need for medical screenings. Through prevention, education and empowerment, we will build upon our work to change the trajectory of kidney disease across all of Illinois.”

For more information on NKFI’s World Kidney Day celebration go to www.nkfi.org or call (312) 321-1500. This event is free to the public and parking is free. Upon entering the parking lot simply tell the attendant you are attending World Kidney Day.