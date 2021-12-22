Multiple Ways to Get COVID Vaccine, Booster, and Testing Through Holiday Season

Positive cases of COVID-19 are surging in Illinois at a time when family and friends gather for the holidays. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free community COVID-19 PCR rapid testing before the holidays. The State is also hosting more than 75 vaccination events through the holiday season, offering residents the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at sites in their communities.
“Illinois is leading the Midwest in vaccinating and boosting our residents, and we are adding even more ways to make it easier to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We appreciate the new federal resources to fight this omicron wave, and ask everyone to continue to follow our mask mandate and to make safe choices.
“Getting tested for COVID-19 is critically important to helping reduce the spread of this deadly virus” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “A year ago our holidays looked much different, now with widely available testing, vaccinations and boosters Illinoisans can gather safely with family and friends.”
Information on the 20 community testing sites can be found here:
|Location
|Hours
|Address
|DePaul University
|2pm – 7pm
|333 S. State Chicago, IL 60604
|Jane Addams Elementary
|3:30pm – 7pm
|1020 E. Sayles Dr.
Palatine, IL 60074
|Woodland Elementary
|3:30pm – 8pm
|17261 W. Gages Lake Road
Gages Lake, IL 60030
|Elgin Community College
|2pm – 7pm
|1700 Spartan Dr.
Elgin, IL 60123
|U of I College of Medicine
|8am – 8pm
|1601 Parkview Ave.
Rockford, IL 61107
|LTHS East Campus
|2pm – 7pm
|1333 E. 7th Street
Lockport, IL 60441
|Joliet Junior College
|9am – 12pm
|1215 Houbalt Rd.
Joliet, IL 60431
|Sauk Valley Community College
|8am – 12pm
|173 IL Route 2
Dixon, IL 61021
|Northeastern Illinois University
|2pm – 8pm
|5500 N. St. Louis
Chicago, IL 60625
|Whiteside County Health Department
|8:30am – 3:30pm
|1300 W. 2nd Street
Rock Falls, IL 61071
|Heartland Community College
|7am – 11am
12pm – 4pm
5pm – 7pm
|1500 W. Raab Rd.
Normal, IL 61761
|HCC Lincoln
|11:30am – 4pm
|2201 Woodlawn Rd
Lincoln, IL 62656
|Stephens Family YMCA
|6am – 8am
4pm – 8pm
|2501 Fields S. Dr.
Champaign, IL 61822
|Vermilion County Health Department
|10am – 6pm
|200 College Street
Danville, IL 61832
|U of I Springfield
|9am – 1pm
|2200 Ernest Hemmingway Dr.
Springfield, IL 62703
|Richland Community College
|9am – 1pm
|1 College Park
Decatur, IL 62521
|East St. Louis Higher Education Campus
|12pm – 2pm
|601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
East St. Louis, IL 62201
|Triad CUSD 2
|3pm – 6:30pm
|203 E. Throp St.
Troy, IL 62294
|Massac Memorial Hospital
|8am – 4:30pm
|28 Chick St.
Metropolis, IL 62940
|Edwardsville
CCSD 7
|3pm – 7pm
|145 West St.
Edwardsville, IL
62025
In addition to these sites, the State of Illinois Community-Based testing sites remain operational serving Illinoisans at 10 locations across the state. In addition to testing services, COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at the Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights and Peoria locations.
|Aurora
|Arlington Heights
|South Holland
|Fairview Heights
|Peoria
|Near Premium Outlet Mall
2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue
|Arlington Race Track
823 Wilke Road
|South Suburban College
15800 State Street
|St. Clair Square Mall
134 St. Clair Square
|Peoria Civic Center
698 Fulton Street
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|Bloomington
|Champaign
|Harwood Heights
|Rockford
|Waukegan
|Interstate Center
1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
|Market Place Shopping Center
2000 N. Neil St., Champaign
|6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago
|1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford
|102 W. Water Street, Waukegan
|9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
As we look ahead to the start of a new year, state and local health officials are urging all Illinoisans to resolve to beat COVID-19 in 2022 by getting vaccinated and/or getting a COVID-19 booster.
In addition to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and local health departments, the State of Illinois offers one-day vaccine clinics throughout the state through the Community Partners Vaccination Program (CPVP). This state-run program works to improve access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine by working with trusted community partners. Within the last two weeks, the Community Partners program administered more than 8,000 through one-day partnerships with Cook County Health.
At these state-run vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.
|Date
|Location
|Hours
|Address
|Vaccines Offered
|Dec. 22
|American Legion Post 979
|4:00pm – 8:00pm
|4501 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville IL
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|McDonald’s
|2:00pm – 4:00pm
|295 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|McDonald’s
|2:00pm – 4:00pm
|675 N. Weber Rod., Romeoville
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|McDonald’s
|3:00pm – 5:00pm
|4403 Harrison Ave., Rockford
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|Flex
|3:00pm- 7:00pm
|700 Corporate Grove Dr., Buffalo Grove
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|Goodwill of Central Illinois
|10:00am-2:00pm
|414 Arthur Ave., Morris
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|Keen Age Center
|9:30am-3:30pm
|2141 Henry Luckow Lane, Belvidere
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|Millstadt Public Library
|2:00pm – 6:00pm
|115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna
|Dec. 22
|Olney American Legion Post 30
|12:00pm – 5:00pm
|227 E. Main Street, Olney
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna
|Dec. 22
|Oswego Public Library
|10:00am – 6:00pm
|32 W. Jefferson Street, Oswego
|Adult Pfizer, Moderna
|Dec. 22
|Arcola Jr/Sr High School
|4:00pm – 8:00pm
|351 W. Washington St., Arcola
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|Broadmoor Jr High School
|10:00am – 2:00pm
|501 Maywood Ave., Pekin
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|South Fork Township
|12:00pm – 5:00pm
|124 Central Street, Kincaid
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 22
|Versiti Aurora
|10:00am – 2:00pm
|1200 N. Highland Ave., Aurora
|Adult Pfizer
|Dec. 23
|Grant White Elementary School
|8:00am – 7:00pm
|147 Circle Avenue, Forest Park
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec 23
|ICN Noor Academy
|2:00pm – 4:00pm
|2844 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 23
|New Mission Temple Church of God and Christ
|2:00pm- 5:00pm
|4700 West Polk Street, Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 23
|Greater Galilee Baptist Church
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna
|Dec. 23
|Randolph County Health Department
|8:00am – 4:00pm
|2515 State Street, Chester
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 24
|American Legion Post 771
|12:00pm – 4:00pm
|749 Milwaukee Avenue, Gurnee
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 26
|Buyers Flea Market
|9:00am – 4:30pm
|4545 W. Division Street, Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
J&J,
Pediatric Pfizer
|Dec 26
|Cherry Valley District Library
|1:00pm – 4:00pm
|755 E. State Street, Cherry Valley
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 26
|St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
|4:00pm – 6:00pm
|393 N. Main Street, DuPage
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
|Dec. 26
|Greater Galilee Baptist Church
|10:00am – 3:00pm
|1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna,
|Dec. 26
|St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
|4:00pm – 6:00pm
|393 N. Main Street, Glen Ellyn
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna
|Dec. 27
|American Legion Post 1977
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox
|Adult Pfizer,
J&J
|Dec. 27
|American Legion Post 365
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|1022 Vandalia Street, Collinsville
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 27
|Children’s Habilitation Center
|12:00pm – 4:00pm
|15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 27
|Fraternal Order of Eagles
|10:00am – 2:00pm
|1206 W. Linden Street, Carbondale
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 27
|Grand Boulevard Prevention Services
|12:00pm – 2:00pm
|3847 South Giles, Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 27
|Catlin Church of Christ
|10:00am – 3:00pm
|715 W. Vermilion Street, Catlin
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 27
|Henry C. Adams Memorial Library
|2:00pm – 6:00pm
|209 West 3rdStreet, Prophetstown
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 27
|Immigrant Solidarity of DuPage
|10:00am – 1:00pm
|311 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 27
|Labor of Love Apostolic Church
|12:00pm – 4:00pm
|2800 E. 79thStreet, Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
Pediatric Pfizer
|Dec. 27
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|12:00pm – 5:00pm
|308 E. Brayton Road, Mount Morris
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 27
|Church of the Good Shepherd Congregational United Church of Christ
|11:00am – 4:00pm
|5700 S. Prairie Avenue, Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 28
|Belleville Public Library
|10:00am – 3:00pm
|121 E. Washington Street, Belleville
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 28
|Fellowship Center
|10:00am – 3:00pm
|301 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 28
|First Baptist Church
|10:00am – 6:00pm
|211 NW 4thAvenue, Galva
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 28
|Annawan-Alba Township Library
|10:00am – 2:00pm
|200 N. Meadow Ln., Annawan
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 28
|Dunlap High School
|9:00am – 1:00pm
|5200 Legion Hall Road, Dunlap
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
|Dec. 28
|Humanitarian Relief Foundation Community & Civic Center
|12:00pm – 5:00pm
|6450 W. College Drive, Palos Heights
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
|Dec. 28
|United Church of Byron
|10:00am – 2:00pm
|701 W. 2nd Street, Byron
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 28
|United Church of Heyworth
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|302 East Main Street, Heyworth
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 28
|Vital Proteins
|1:00pm – 6:00pm
|1076 W. Taylor Rd., Romeoville
|Adult Pfizer
|Dec. 28
|West Liberty Foods
|2:00pm – 6:00pm
|775 S. Schmidt Rd., Bolingbrook
|Moderna
|Dec. 29
|Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP – First Missionary Baptist Church
|11:00am – 3:00pm
|727 37th St. Cario
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|Altamont City Hall
|11:00am – 5:00pm
|202 N. Second Street, Altamont
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|Children’s Habilitation Center
|8:00am – 12:00pm
|15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|McDonald’s
|3:00pm – 5:00pm
|420 S. Perryville Rd., Rockford
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|McDonald’s
|2:00pm – 4:00pm
|3237 11th Street, Rockford
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|McDonald’s
|3:00pm – 5:00pm
|6995 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford
|Adult Pfizer
|Dec. 29
|Good Samaritan Community Services
|10:00am – 2:00pm
|3551 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|Grossinger Motors Arena
|10:00am – 3:00pm
|101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|JW James Church
|9:00am – 1:00pm
|907 S. 6th Avenue, Maywood
|Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
|Dec. 29
|St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
|9:00am – 1:00pm
|318 Chicago Avenue, Savanna
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|VFW Post 9789
|11:00am – 3:00pm
|205 E. Locust Street, Fairbury
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|VFW Post 2608
|10:00am – 2:00pm
|506 S. Old Rte 66, Dwight
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 29
|Village of Illiopolis
|10:00am – 1:00pm
|420 Anne Street, Illiopolis
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 30
|McDonald’s
|2:00pm – 5:00pm
|508 E. Cass Street, Joliet
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 30
|Illinois Heartland Library System
|9:00am – 3:00pm
|6725 Goshen Rd, Edwardsville
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 30
|Erie Neighborhood House
|4:00pm – 7:00pm
|1937 S. 50thAvenue, Cicero
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
Pediatric Pfizer, J&J
|Dec. 30
|St. Andrew Lutheran Church
|10:00am – 3:00pm
|511 W. Rockton Rd., Rockton
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 31
|Coulterville Public Library
|11:00am – 2:00pm
|103 S. 4th Street, Coulterville
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
|Dec. 31
|First Baptist Church of Melrose Park
|10:00am – 1:00pm
|2114 Main Street, Melrose Park
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
Pediatric Pfizer, J&J
|Dec. 31
|Quinn Center
|9:30am – 11:30am
|1832 S. 8th Street Ave., Maywood
|Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
Booster Eligibility
All three vaccines offer booster doses. Health officials are encouraging those who are fully vaccinated to receive a booster dose to maximize the protection from COVID-19. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
|Pfizer-BioNTech
|Booster: 16 years and older
Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose
|Moderna
|Booster: 18 years and older
Six months after second Moderna dose
|Johnson & Johnson
|Booster: 18 years and older
2 months after initial vaccination
If you are unable to attend one of these three mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.
The State is also offering staff assistance to hospitals through private staffing contracts, with over 1,100 healthcare staff deployed to hospitals across the state to date. This is in addition to the work to provide hospitals monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and antiviral treatments as quickly as they are made available.