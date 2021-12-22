Multiple Ways to Get COVID Vaccine, Booster, and Testing Through Holiday Season

More than 75 State-Run Vaccination Events Through Holidays State, Local Health Officials Urge Public to get COVID-19 Vaccine Before Start of New Year

Positive cases of COVID-19 are surging in Illinois at a time when family and friends gather for the holidays. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free community COVID-19 PCR rapid testing before the holidays. The State is also hosting more than 75 vaccination events through the holiday season, offering residents the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at sites in their communities.

“Illinois is leading the Midwest in vaccinating and boosting our residents, and we are adding even more ways to make it easier to get vaccinated and boosted,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We appreciate the new federal resources to fight this omicron wave, and ask everyone to continue to follow our mask mandate and to make safe choices.

“Getting tested for COVID-19 is critically important to helping reduce the spread of this deadly virus” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “A year ago our holidays looked much different, now with widely available testing, vaccinations and boosters Illinoisans can gather safely with family and friends.”

Information on the 20 community testing sites can be found here:

Location Hours Address DePaul University 2pm – 7pm 333 S. State Chicago, IL 60604 Jane Addams Elementary 3:30pm – 7pm 1020 E. Sayles Dr. Palatine, IL 60074 Woodland Elementary 3:30pm – 8pm 17261 W. Gages Lake Road Gages Lake, IL 60030 Elgin Community College 2pm – 7pm 1700 Spartan Dr. Elgin, IL 60123 U of I College of Medicine 8am – 8pm 1601 Parkview Ave. Rockford, IL 61107 LTHS East Campus 2pm – 7pm 1333 E. 7th Street Lockport, IL 60441 Joliet Junior College 9am – 12pm 1215 Houbalt Rd. Joliet, IL 60431 Sauk Valley Community College 8am – 12pm 173 IL Route 2 Dixon, IL 61021 Northeastern Illinois University 2pm – 8pm 5500 N. St. Louis Chicago, IL 60625 Whiteside County Health Department 8:30am – 3:30pm 1300 W. 2nd Street Rock Falls, IL 61071 Heartland Community College 7am – 11am 12pm – 4pm 5pm – 7pm 1500 W. Raab Rd. Normal, IL 61761 HCC Lincoln 11:30am – 4pm 2201 Woodlawn Rd Lincoln, IL 62656 Stephens Family YMCA 6am – 8am 4pm – 8pm 2501 Fields S. Dr. Champaign, IL 61822 Vermilion County Health Department 10am – 6pm 200 College Street Danville, IL 61832 U of I Springfield 9am – 1pm 2200 Ernest Hemmingway Dr. Springfield, IL 62703 Richland Community College 9am – 1pm 1 College Park Decatur, IL 62521 East St. Louis Higher Education Campus 12pm – 2pm 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. East St. Louis, IL 62201 Triad CUSD 2 3pm – 6:30pm 203 E. Throp St. Troy, IL 62294 Massac Memorial Hospital 8am – 4:30pm 28 Chick St. Metropolis, IL 62940 Edwardsville CCSD 7 3pm – 7pm 145 West St. Edwardsville, IL 62025

In addition to these sites, the State of Illinois Community-Based testing sites remain operational serving Illinoisans at 10 locations across the state. In addition to testing services, COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at the Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights and Peoria locations.

Aurora Arlington Heights South Holland Fairview Heights Peoria Near Premium Outlet Mall 2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue Arlington Race Track 823 Wilke Road South Suburban College 15800 State Street St. Clair Square Mall 134 St. Clair Square Peoria Civic Center 698 Fulton Street 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday Bloomington Champaign Harwood Heights Rockford Waukegan Interstate Center 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington Market Place Shopping Center 2000 N. Neil St., Champaign 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago 1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday Wednesday

Friday

Saturday

As we look ahead to the start of a new year, state and local health officials are urging all Illinoisans to resolve to beat COVID-19 in 2022 by getting vaccinated and/or getting a COVID-19 booster.

In addition to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and local health departments, the State of Illinois offers one-day vaccine clinics throughout the state through the Community Partners Vaccination Program (CPVP). This state-run program works to improve access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine by working with trusted community partners. Within the last two weeks, the Community Partners program administered more than 8,000 through one-day partnerships with Cook County Health.

At these state-run vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.

Date Location Hours Address Vaccines Offered Dec. 22 American Legion Post 979 4:00pm – 8:00pm 4501 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville IL Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 McDonald’s 2:00pm – 4:00pm 295 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 McDonald’s 2:00pm – 4:00pm 675 N. Weber Rod., Romeoville Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 McDonald’s 3:00pm – 5:00pm 4403 Harrison Ave., Rockford Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 Flex 3:00pm- 7:00pm 700 Corporate Grove Dr., Buffalo Grove Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 Goodwill of Central Illinois 10:00am-2:00pm 414 Arthur Ave., Morris Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 Keen Age Center 9:30am-3:30pm 2141 Henry Luckow Lane, Belvidere Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 Millstadt Public Library 2:00pm – 6:00pm 115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt Adult Pfizer, Moderna Dec. 22 Olney American Legion Post 30 12:00pm – 5:00pm 227 E. Main Street, Olney Adult Pfizer, Moderna Dec. 22 Oswego Public Library 10:00am – 6:00pm 32 W. Jefferson Street, Oswego Adult Pfizer, Moderna Dec. 22 Arcola Jr/Sr High School 4:00pm – 8:00pm 351 W. Washington St., Arcola Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 Broadmoor Jr High School 10:00am – 2:00pm 501 Maywood Ave., Pekin Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 South Fork Township 12:00pm – 5:00pm 124 Central Street, Kincaid Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 22 Versiti Aurora 10:00am – 2:00pm 1200 N. Highland Ave., Aurora Adult Pfizer Dec. 23 Grant White Elementary School 8:00am – 7:00pm 147 Circle Avenue, Forest Park Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec 23 ICN Noor Academy 2:00pm – 4:00pm 2844 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 23 New Mission Temple Church of God and Christ 2:00pm- 5:00pm 4700 West Polk Street, Chicago Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 23 Greater Galilee Baptist Church 10:00am – 4:00pm 1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna Dec. 23 Randolph County Health Department 8:00am – 4:00pm 2515 State Street, Chester Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 24 American Legion Post 771 12:00pm – 4:00pm 749 Milwaukee Avenue, Gurnee Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 26 Buyers Flea Market 9:00am – 4:30pm 4545 W. Division Street, Chicago Adult Pfizer,

J&J,

Pediatric Pfizer Dec 26 Cherry Valley District Library 1:00pm – 4:00pm 755 E. State Street, Cherry Valley Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 26 St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 4:00pm – 6:00pm 393 N. Main Street, DuPage Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Dec. 26 Greater Galilee Baptist Church 10:00am – 3:00pm 1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, Dec. 26 St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 4:00pm – 6:00pm 393 N. Main Street, Glen Ellyn Adult Pfizer,

Moderna Dec. 27 American Legion Post 1977 10:00am – 4:00pm 14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox Adult Pfizer,

J&J Dec. 27 American Legion Post 365 10:00am – 4:00pm 1022 Vandalia Street, Collinsville Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 27 Children’s Habilitation Center 12:00pm – 4:00pm 15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 27 Fraternal Order of Eagles 10:00am – 2:00pm 1206 W. Linden Street, Carbondale Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 27 Grand Boulevard Prevention Services 12:00pm – 2:00pm 3847 South Giles, Chicago Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 27 Catlin Church of Christ 10:00am – 3:00pm 715 W. Vermilion Street, Catlin Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 27 Henry C. Adams Memorial Library 2:00pm – 6:00pm 209 West 3rdStreet, Prophetstown Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 27 Immigrant Solidarity of DuPage 10:00am – 1:00pm 311 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 27 Labor of Love Apostolic Church 12:00pm – 4:00pm 2800 E. 79thStreet, Chicago Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, Pediatric Pfizer Dec. 27 Trinity Lutheran Church 12:00pm – 5:00pm 308 E. Brayton Road, Mount Morris Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 27 Church of the Good Shepherd Congregational United Church of Christ 11:00am – 4:00pm 5700 S. Prairie Avenue, Chicago Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 28 Belleville Public Library 10:00am – 3:00pm 121 E. Washington Street, Belleville Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 28 Fellowship Center 10:00am – 3:00pm 301 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 28 First Baptist Church 10:00am – 6:00pm 211 NW 4thAvenue, Galva Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 28 Annawan-Alba Township Library 10:00am – 2:00pm 200 N. Meadow Ln., Annawan Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 28 Dunlap High School 9:00am – 1:00pm 5200 Legion Hall Road, Dunlap Adult Pfizer, Pediatric Pfizer Dec. 28 Humanitarian Relief Foundation Community & Civic Center 12:00pm – 5:00pm 6450 W. College Drive, Palos Heights Adult Pfizer,

Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J Dec. 28 United Church of Byron 10:00am – 2:00pm 701 W. 2nd Street, Byron Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 28 United Church of Heyworth 10:00am – 4:00pm 302 East Main Street, Heyworth Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 28 Vital Proteins 1:00pm – 6:00pm 1076 W. Taylor Rd., Romeoville Adult Pfizer Dec. 28 West Liberty Foods 2:00pm – 6:00pm 775 S. Schmidt Rd., Bolingbrook Moderna Dec. 29 Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP – First Missionary Baptist Church 11:00am – 3:00pm 727 37th St. Cario Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 Altamont City Hall 11:00am – 5:00pm 202 N. Second Street, Altamont Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 Children’s Habilitation Center 8:00am – 12:00pm 15400 Lincoln Ave., Harvey Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 McDonald’s 3:00pm – 5:00pm 420 S. Perryville Rd., Rockford Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 McDonald’s 2:00pm – 4:00pm 3237 11th Street, Rockford Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 McDonald’s 3:00pm – 5:00pm 6995 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford Adult Pfizer Dec. 29 Good Samaritan Community Services 10:00am – 2:00pm 3551 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 Grossinger Motors Arena 10:00am – 3:00pm 101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 JW James Church 9:00am – 1:00pm 907 S. 6th Avenue, Maywood Adult Pfizer, Pediatric Pfizer Dec. 29 St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 9:00am – 1:00pm 318 Chicago Avenue, Savanna Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 VFW Post 9789 11:00am – 3:00pm 205 E. Locust Street, Fairbury Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 VFW Post 2608 10:00am – 2:00pm 506 S. Old Rte 66, Dwight Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 29 Village of Illiopolis 10:00am – 1:00pm 420 Anne Street, Illiopolis Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 30 McDonald’s 2:00pm – 5:00pm 508 E. Cass Street, Joliet Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 30 Illinois Heartland Library System 9:00am – 3:00pm 6725 Goshen Rd, Edwardsville Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, J&J Dec. 30 Erie Neighborhood House 4:00pm – 7:00pm 1937 S. 50thAvenue, Cicero Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, Pediatric Pfizer, J&J Dec. 30 St. Andrew Lutheran Church 10:00am – 3:00pm 511 W. Rockton Rd., Rockton Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 31 Coulterville Public Library 11:00am – 2:00pm 103 S. 4th Street, Coulterville Adult Pfizer,

Moderna,

J&J Dec. 31 First Baptist Church of Melrose Park 10:00am – 1:00pm 2114 Main Street, Melrose Park Adult Pfizer,

Moderna, Pediatric Pfizer, J&J Dec. 31 Quinn Center 9:30am – 11:30am 1832 S. 8th Street Ave., Maywood Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Booster Eligibility

All three vaccines offer booster doses. Health officials are encouraging those who are fully vaccinated to receive a booster dose to maximize the protection from COVID-19. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 16- and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

Pfizer-BioNTech Booster: 16 years and older Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose Moderna Booster: 18 years and older Six months after second Moderna dose Johnson & Johnson Booster: 18 years and older 2 months after initial vaccination

If you are unable to attend one of these three mass vaccination booster clinics, you can visit vaccines.gov to find a clinic near you.

The State is also offering staff assistance to hospitals through private staffing contracts, with over 1,100 healthcare staff deployed to hospitals across the state to date. This is in addition to the work to provide hospitals monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and antiviral treatments as quickly as they are made available.