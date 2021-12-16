More toxic exposure to military and their families

But it was found that just before Thanksgiving on November 22 a fuel-water mixture totaling 14,000 gallons was spilled from a leak in a drain line on Pearl Harbor.

The very next day, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) advised military housing residents to not consume or use the water. Hawaii’s state toxicologist, Dr. Diana Felton, outlined the symptoms of those affected, they are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headaches, and rashes.

The Pacific Fleet deputy commander, Rear Admiral Blake Converse, spoke at a town hall meeting a few days after the DOH’s advisement. He stated that the affected water source has been shut down and the process of flushing all the contaminated water out was underway.

Currently, 680 Navy and 270 Army homes have been reported being affected. Bottled water is being distributed and shower and laundry facilities are in the process of being set up.