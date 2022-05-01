Memorial Celebration for Michael V. Magness

Visitation was held for Michael V. Magness, Sr., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), 930 E. 50th St., followed by a Memorial celebration for Mr. Magness, the son of Betty Magness, political director for the RPC.

At the age of 55, Mr. Magness suffered a stroke on January 1, 2022, and he passed on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Advocate Christ Hospital.

Born on May 13,1966 in Chicago to the parents of C. Betty Howard and William E. Magness in Chicago, Mr. Magness attended St. Charles Lwanga, Christ The King and Doolittle Elementary Schools. He also attended Dunbar High School and joined the Navy immediately after graduation.

After serving his country in the Navy, Mr. Magness went to Memphis, Tennessee where he attended college for two years before returning to Chicago to work.

While Mr. Magness held several jobs, he ended up working in government including for the Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Cook County Treasurer’s Office and the Recorder of Deeds which is now the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Mr. Magness was known for his superior work with customers and often called upon by new managers who relied on his knowledge and experience.

A family man, Mr. Magness loved his wife, Tanya Sacks-Magness, his daughter, Tamia and son, Michael V. (Claudio) Magness, Jr., often taking them on vacations to a myriad of cities locally and abroad.

Mr. Magness’ brother, Rev. Tony Land, gave the eulogy.

Mr. Magness leaves to mourn his wife, Tanya Sacks-Magness, daughter, Tamia, son, Michael V. (Claudio) Magness, Jr., mother, C. Betty Magness; brothers William E. Price, Rev. Tony Land; an aunt, Diane Howard, an uncle, Elbert Magness; three sisters/cousins, Jacqui Whittmon-Turner; Angel Whittmon; four brothers/cousins, Rev. Antoine Whittmon; James, Kenneth and Eddie Baker; a multitude of cousins nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; Godmother, Kay Hixson, special grandmother, Miss Edna Pittman; Teetee-Roz; Kay and longtime friend, Maurice Walls.