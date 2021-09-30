Melvin Van Peebles’ early films infuriated whites and opened doors for Blacks

Chicago native Melvin Van Peebles is known as the Godfather of Black Cinema, and it is a well-deserved moniker. His trailblazing Black films ushered in the Blaxploitation era. His earliest famous work from 1971 was “Sweet Sweetback’s Baad Asssss Song.” The film portrayed explicit sex and violence, as the main character fought against police brutality. Van Peebles capitalized on the X rating given to the film by the Motion Picture Association of America, giving it the tagline “Rated X by an all-white jury.”

Before that in 1967, he directed and wrote “The Story of a Three-Day Pass,” based on his French-language novel “La Permission.” It stars Harry Baird as Turner, a Black American soldier who is demoted for fraternizing with a white shop clerk (Nicole Berger) in France. In 2020, The New Yorker critic Richard Brody described this film as being “among the great American films of the 60s.”