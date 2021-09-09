White Sox win 10-7 over Kansas City

The Chicago White Sox improved to 79-57 on the season with a 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, September 4, on the road.
The Sox got a lift from pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who gave up three runs, one walk and one strikeout in four innings pitched on Saturday.
The Sox hit two home runs in the first inning off a Royals pitcher. The first home run came on a 452-foot smash by center fielder Luis Robert and the second home run came on a 425-foot smash by Yasmani Grandal.
Grandal finished 3 for 3 on the day.
“We feed off each other,” said Grandal via ESPN. “We’re definitely hunting out there. We make sure we keep riding that wave as high as we can. Every time we do that, good things happen.”
According to ESPN, the Sox added three more runs in the third on a wild throw by catcher Cam Gallagher, a RBI single by Grandal and a sacrifice fly from Leury Garcia.
First baseman Jose Abreuhada RBI double for his 500th career extra-base hit. Luis Robert also added a homer.