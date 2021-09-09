White Sox win 10-7 over Kansas City

The Chicago White Sox improved to 79-57 on the season with a 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, September 4, on the road.

The Sox got a lift from pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, who gave up three runs, one walk and one strikeout in four innings pitched on Saturday.

The Sox hit two home runs in the first inning off a Royals pitcher. The first home run came on a 452-foot smash by center fielder Luis Robert and the second home run came on a 425-foot smash by Yasmani Grandal.