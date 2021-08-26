WHERE THE BLACK PEOPLE AT?

The moving vans are busy as Black folks across the country are packing up and jumping on the midnight train to Georgia. They’re galloping to Texas, exploring North Dakota and celebrating with luaus in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Blacks are leaving the Prairie State in massive numbers. Ac- cording to the 2020 Census data, Illinois lost a total of 165,842 Black residents in the last decade in a Midwest region where seven additional states saw Black population declines totaling 365,871.

But four Midwest states have surprisingly emerged as the home of a record number of Blacks who have bucked the trend of a reverse migration back to the South and settled in the most unlikely places where few Blacks have historically dared to go. They are North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

In the Northeast, hundreds of thousands of Blacks have left New York, but many are heading to, get this: Maine. It’s the only state in the Northeast region that gained new Black residents in the last decade.

For Blacks, the West is dead, but the South is on fire, with hundreds of thousands moving to Texas and Georgia while Florida continues to bloom with new Black residents.

Those are some details in an extensive Crusader analysis of the latest 2020 data on America’s 42 million Blacks inhabiting the nation’s 50 states along with Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Blacks everywhere are moving back to the South decades after living in the North and Midwest.