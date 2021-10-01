Vehicle Services Side of Chicago South Driver Services Facility Temporarily Closing Oct. 5

Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Vehicle Services side of the Chicago South Driver Services facility, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 5 for approximately one month for repairs and renovations to the flooring. During this time, the drive-through service for vehicle registration sticker transactions will remain open.

The Driver Services side of the facility will remain open to customers with appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. White emphasized that seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins. They also have the option to make an appointment.

Following the completion of repairs to the Vehicle Services side, the Driver Services side of the facility will be closed for approximately one month for similar repairs. An announcement will follow once the temporary closure date for the Driver Services side has been finalized.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov, which includes purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and ordering a driver record, as well as driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify. If necessary, they may visit a nearby Driver Services facility for in-person services.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.