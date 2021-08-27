Updated Voting Rights Bill set for late August House floor vote 2020 Census, other research document diverse nation under assault

In its August 15 release of decennial 2020 census data, a Bureau brief conceded, “Understanding the role of race is complicated because even before the pandemic, the Black population was more likely to be poor, less likely to have health insurance and more likely to work in the front-line jobs that put them at risk of both infection and unemployment during the pandemic.”

The irony is that as the nation becomes more diverse, as documented by the Bureau, racial discrimination is surging – particularly when it comes to voting rights. With only a few months before redistricting and reapportionment begin ahead of the 2022 elections, time is right to take corrective actions to ensure that everyone’s vote is counted and is counted equally.

At 46.9 million people, Black America remains the second-largest race alone or in combination with another race, comprising 14.2 percent of the nation. People self-identifying as Black alone grew 5.6 percent over the past 10 years. But those identifying as Black and another race grew 230 percent, to 722,383 people.

As many demographers anticipated, the Hispanic or Latino population is now the largest ethnicity, having grown 23 percent since the last census. By contrast, whites neither Hispanic nor Latino origin grew 4.3 percent since 2010.

Even with this important data, it is important to note that attacks on the veracity of the 2020 census were also assaulted.

The previous administration injected blatant partisan goals, according to a recent New York Times news analysis. Four political appointees were added to the Bureau’s senior ranks to ensure that a requested immigrant-only count would be completed separately and then forwarded to the former president.