Trio announces new NFT deal to create digital video highlights

By Joseph G. Phillips

Sports Editor

To close out the month of September, the National Football League (NFL), the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) and Dapper Labs announced their collaboration to create exclusive digital video highlight NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for fans of the NFL.

The deal aims to drive fan engagement by letting fans collect digital video moments of the best plays of the season using Dapper Labs’ cutting-edge block chain technology.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dapper Labs in its launch of NFL digital video collectibles,” said Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL, Joe Ruggiero. “We believe block chain technology has great potential to enhance the NFL fan experience in the future, and we are excited to have Dapper Labs as one of our first collaborators in exploring this emerging space.”

The all-new digital collectibles will give NFL fans the unique opportunity to collect and own NFTs featuring some of the greatest and the most talked about in-game moments from leading players week-to-week throughout the season, including current-day superstars and legends of the game. Additionally, fans will get the chance to collect some of the greatest plays from NFL history.

“From the Hail Murray to the Minneapolis Miracle, magic happens in NFL stadiums. As a league that continually raises the bar, we are proud that the NFL and NFLPA have chosen Dapper Labs to deliver for NFL fans worldwide the moments they’ve been waiting for. We can’t wait to give the more than 300 million NFL fans the opportunity to own the game that matters to them and engage with the sport in a whole new way,” said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs.

When the experience launches, NFL fans will find themselves immersed in a world that celebrates their love for the game. Fans will be empowered to purchase and open NFT packs featuring their favorite NFL heroes, show off their newfound digital NFT collections, and trade moments with other fans. They will also have the ability to buy, showcase, sell, or trade any of their moments in a dedicated marketplace on Flow.

“The irreplaceable nature of the NFT captures what is special about sports fandom. Our players are immensely excited for the NFLPA—in working with our enterprising partners at Dapper Labs and OneTeam—to make this significant push into the digital collectibles market,” said Steve Scebelo, President, NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. “The unique greatness of NFL players will continue to fuel memorable moments both in history and in real-time during the season, which will only deepen the connections they have with their passionate fans.”

OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFLPA leading their digital media business, facilitated the new deal in collabora- tion with all parties

The exclusive NFT experience launches later this season and will take fandom to the next level with access to features, fan activations and community engagement that place fans at the center of epic NFL game action. To learn more, visit nfl.dapperlabs.com.