Town hall meeting on crime held in Hyde Park but none in poorer areas

Crime is rocking all parts of Chicago. On December 1, Aldermen Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) held a joint Zoom town hall meeting to address crime in Hyde Park. But residents who live in poorer, predominately Black areas in their wards, where similar town hall meetings are needed to address a crime problem that has a bigger battle and one that has been around for much longer, have received no such attention to their neighborhoods’ issues.

The two-hour town hall meeting in Hyde Park included remarks by the aldermen as well as Police Superintendent David Brown, a CPD District Commander, and a University of Chicago official. About 100 residents were given statistics and provided safety tips on how to avoid being a target on the street.

The town hall meeting came after University of Chicago student Shaoxiong Zheng, 24, was gunned down near the campus in November. Alton Spann, a 19-year-old Chicago resident, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery in connection with Zheng’s murder.

About two hours earlier, just blocks away, businesses and cars were damaged by shots fired from a Hyundai Sonata at 53rd Street and South Harper Avenue. Several cars and two businesses were damaged.

The shootings were part of a spike in violent crime in Hyde Park, which historically has been one of the safest neighborhoods on the South Side, along with Kenwood.

The incidents reflect a growing number of violent crimes and burglaries that have rocked Chicago’s affluent neighborhoods and the ritzy Magnificent Mile shopping district. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown have been under intense pressure to address the crime problem as businesses evaluate their future on the Mag Mile.

As Aldermen Hairston and King and Mayor Lightfoot focus on addressing crime in the city, their efforts renew concerns of affluent neighborhoods getting preferential treatment over Black, poorer neighborhoods where violent crime is even worse.

More than one month after Hairston and King held their joint town hall meeting on crime and safety in Hyde Park, neither has scheduled similar meetings in less affluent areas of their wards, which are parts of Bronzeville (4th Ward) and South Shore (5th Ward).

A Crusader journalist observed the Zoom meeting, which also included media representatives and prominent Hyde Park residents.