Saturday, January 29, 2022
“THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL” Free Virtual Watch Party of the Acclaimed Short Documentary

By Dorothy Leavell
You and your family and friends are invited to the Museum of Tolerance Special Free Virtual Watch Party of the Acclaimed Short Documentary “THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL” with a Live Q/A immediately following the screening with Executive Producer Shaquille O’Neal and Director Ben Proudfoot.  THIS SUNDAY JANUARY 30 AT 2PM PT/4PM CT/5PM ET OF THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL

“The Queen of Basketball” is a New York Times Op-Doc/Breakwater Films production directed by Ben Proudfoot and edited by Stephanie Owens and Proudfoot. From director Ben Proudfoot and executive producer Shaquille O’Neal, “The Queen of Basketball” is an electrifying portrait of Lusia “Lucy” Harris who scored the first basket in women’s Olympic history and was the first and only woman officially drafted into the NBA. Despite her incredible accomplishments, Harris, who died unexpectedly on January 18, has remained largely unknown—until now. Here, she shares her story in her own words.

Academy Award shortlist – Best Documentary Short Subject

Winner – Best Documentary Short – Critic’s Choice Documentary Awards

Winner Best Documentary Short at 2021 Palm Springs International ShortFest

See below and RSVP now before slots run out.

REGISTER HERE

 

