Broadway In Chicago is pleased to announce the opening of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The Tony Award®-winning hit comedy returns to Chicago for a limited engagement at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St.) with a cast of local Chicagoans. Tickets are on sale now for performances through January 30 at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy is opening in Chicago! Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the ‘Cornley University Drama Society,’ whose members are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call. Entertainment Weekly calls “The Play That Goes Wrong” “Hilarious! Non-stop pandemonium.” The Huffington Post calls it “The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!” And the New York Post says it’s “Broadway’s funniest and longest-running play! Nothing is as fall down funny. GO.” The Broadway production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017, and by its closing on January 6, 2019, played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, “The Play That Goes Wrong” officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019, at New World Stages – Stage 4, where it resumed performances October 15, 2021, after being suspended due to the pandemic. “The Play That Goes Wrong” received a Tony Award® for Best Set Design, Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play. It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play, which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to millions around the world. “The Play That Goes Wrong” Chicago production is directed by Matt DiCarlo, with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com. PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances are on Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 PM (with a Wednesday matinee at 2:00 PM on December 22, December 29, January 5, January 12, and January 26), Saturdays at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM (with 7:30 PM evening shows on December 26, January 2 and January 23). There will be one Monday performance on December 27 at 7:30 p.m. There will be one performance on Friday, December 24 at 2:00 p.m. There will be no shows on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong” are now on sale and range from $35.00 to $85.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing [email protected] . For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com . COVID-19 Protocol: Audience members are required to be masked and show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Those with exemptions, including children, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccine cards and negative COVID-19 test must be shown along with a photo I.D. and valid ticket. No home tests are accepted and due to COVID-19 protocol, children under 2 are not allowed into the theatre. For further information including types of vaccines or testing details visit BroadwayInChicago.com/COVID19. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com .