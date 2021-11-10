The Home Depot Foundation Renovates Chicago Veterans of Foreign Wars Post to Honor Local Heroes

On Thursday, Nov. 11, The Home Depot Foundation will renovate Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Illinois Post 3940. Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will work alongside VFW to complete the project, following all CDC and government safety guidelines.

As part of The Home Depot Foundation’s national Operation Surprise campaign, local Team Depot volunteers will make improvements to VFW 3940, including painting interior walls and ceilings, replacing vents, broken restroom fixtures and doors; repairing floor tiles, landscaping, and pressure washing the front of the building, if weather permits.

“We’re truly thankful for The Home Depot Foundation’s commitment to honor our heroes and give back to the veteran community,” says Veteran Izzy Becerra, VFW Post 3940.

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates are veterans or military spouses. Over the past 10 years, The Home Depot Foundation has helped renovate and enhance more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities, ensuring more of our nation’s heroes have a safe, comfortable place to call home that fits their individual needs. As a company that values service, The Home Depot is honored to help support community members who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Operation Surprise is an annual celebration of The Home Depot’s commitment to giving back and features life-changing surprises for communities and individual recipients. The Foundation’s seasonal giving campaign kicks offs on Veterans Day and runs through the end of the year. In addition to large-scale surprise projects, each Home Depot store nationwide will give back locally and support projects in the community where they operate.

Volunteer projects will include:

Painting interior walls and ceilings, replacing vents, broken restroom fixtures and doors, as well as repairing floor tiles.

Landscaping, and pressure washing the front of the building, if weather permits.

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram@HomeDepotFoundation.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces.

The VFW has many programs and services that work to support veterans, service members and their families, as well as communities worldwide. To learn more about VFW, visit vfw.org and follow the organization on Twitter and Instagram @VFWHQ and on Facebook @VFWFans.