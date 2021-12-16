“Tell Them I Didn’t Take No Sh*t”

Dad put his leadership skills to work in a series of key sales and executive positions at Fortune 100 companies such as Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and the Sara Lee Corporation. Then, in 1989, dad began working as Deputy Commissioner for Minority Business Development for Indiana. It was during this brief tenure that he and his business partner and wife of 40 years, Kay DeBow Alford, noticed that America from a Black perspective was at a crossroads. After studying the writings of such economic advocates like Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass, Theodore Cross, Arthur Fletcher, and others, dad dedicated himself to making a National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) a reality.

Leveraging from the above success, dad and mom incorporated the National Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc. in Washington, DC, in May 1993. Dad, NBCC President/CEO and co-founder, established himself as perhaps the nation’s preeminent African American business empowerment champion for over thirty years. Dad built a global organization that has earned a place at the table in the White House and at the top levels of Corporate America. As the intellectual and spiritual linchpin of the NBCC, dad was responsible for opening doors that led to billions of dollars in new business for Black-owned firms across the nation. An example of his courage and leadership is the role he played in rebuilding the Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.