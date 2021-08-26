Son of Rev. and Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson thanks all for prayers

Jonathan Jackson, the national spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, thanked thousands who have offered prayers for his parents, Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife of more than 60 years, Jacqueline Jackson, both of whom remain hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital battling COVID-19.

In giving an update on Wednesday, August 25, Jonathan Jackson said, “First, we want you to know that our parents remain in the hospital and are resting comfortably as they continue their daily treatments for the COVID-19 virus.

“Second, again we feel and are deeply appreciative of the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world, and we want to return that love and concern for the millions of people in the United States and around the world who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We know this is a serious and dangerous disease, so please remain prayerful for my parents and all those who are suffering as a result.