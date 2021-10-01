Saturday Night’s Powerball® Jackpot Has Now Increased to $635 Million

With excitement growing across the country, the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing has been increased from $620 million to $635 million, meaning there are even more millions up for grabs on Saturday.

This is the highest Powerball jackpot drawing in almost nine months and, if won tonight, it will be the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

With $635 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball draw, Illinois residents are lining up at their local lottery stores to snatch up a ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place on Saturday, October 2, at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store and on the Illinois Lottery app. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

