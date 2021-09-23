Roland Burris receives honorary day in hometown

Over the years, people throughout the State of Illinois and the nation have had an occasion to honor and recognize the achievements of former United States Senator Roland Burris. On September 11, 2021, his hometown of Centralia bestowed a very special honor with the proclamation of “Roland Burris Day.”

The signing of the proclamation by Centralia’s Mayor Bryan Kuder and the City Council of Centralia also included the dedication of a roadway in his honor. A portion of Maple Street from East Broadway to East Rexford was named “Roland Burris Way.” More than 100 guests witnessed the ceremony to unveil the street named in his honor. Guests included his family members, who traveled from across the nation for the occasion, as well as friends, classmates and residents.

Currently, a Chicago resident, Senator Burris and his wife, Dr. Berlean Burris, traveled to his birthplace in southern Illinois a day early to attend his 66th Centralia High School Reunion. Centralia has more than 13,000 residents according to the city’s website and continues to be predominantly white as it was in his youth.

Centralia is not just the place where former Senator Burris was born, it was also where he determined to be more and do more to advance his family and his people. As clearly acknowledged in the “Roland Burris Day” proclamation. His entire career is filled with him achieving “first” recognition as an African American.