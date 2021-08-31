fbpx
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Rev. & Mrs. Jesse Jackson COVID-19 Update : Monday, August 30, 2021

Jonathan Jackson embracing his parents Jesse and Jacqueline Jackson, Sr. on his birthday

Statement by Jonathan Jackson

This is our regular family update with regard to our parents, Reverend Jesse Jackson and Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson. The updates are not medical reports, but have the purpose of generally keeping you informed.

Our father remains at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he is continuing to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy. He participated briefly on his “Keep Hope Alive” national radio broadcast yesterday.

Our mother remains in Northwestern Memorial Hospital and has been moved out of the ICU and back into her regular hospital room where she continues to receive oxygen.

Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care and we thank God for the progress that both seem to be making. We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease.

We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world. It is greatly appreciated as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result.

We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus to do so immediately.

