Rev. James Moody retiring from historic Quinn Chapel AME Church

After nearly 20 years as pastor of the historic Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Reverend James M. Moody is retiring and will preach his final sermon at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 19, the Chicago Crusader has exclusively learned.

Quinn’s former pastor, Bishop Gregory G.M. Ingram, will preach at the 10:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Asked why he is retiring from the first African American church established in Chicago in 1844 by seven former slaves, Moody told the Chicago Crusader, “I am retiring to add some more years on my life and to enjoy my wife,” he said, referring to Corlis S. Moody whom he married 48 years ago.

Questioned as to who would take his place, Moody, who has been a minister since 1991, said, “It is my hope that our executive pastor, Troy K. Venning, is selected.” Venning could not be reached for comment.