Reps. Davis and Ford to address opioid impact

At 10 a.m., Saturday, September 25, this recovery coalition will hold a Community Hope Walk, convening at the Garfield Park Gold Dome, 100 N. Central Park Ave., for a pre-rally kickoff. They will proceed to Garfield Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Blvd., and have a massive rally of speakers, entertainers, and services, including free vaccinations and health screenings. “The target is to get 1,000 individuals who have not already signed up” to be a part of this mission to reduce opioid use and death. They can sign up with any of those working with Representative Davis to help raise awareness of this drug epidemic. “We got to do something to break the cycle of opioid deaths,” Davis said. “Last year, we had one block where five or six people overdosed within a week’s time. Drug use, opioid addiction is out of hand and more must be done.” Elaborating, Davis noted, “An ounce of prevention is worth much more than a pound of cure. There are far too many people in our communities who have been overcome, already given up and have succumbed to the impact of drugs that control their lives.” He added, “We owe it to ourselves not to let drugs over-run our communities.”

When asked if the epidemic of opioid deaths is a West Side problem, Davis said this issue affects all of Chicago, including Blacks and whites from both African American neighborhoods and white suburbs. “Everybody needs to know of the impact of these opioids and illegal substances that are overrunning our communities,” he stated. Asked if this problem of opioid use and abuse is the reason for the spike in gun violence, Davis said, “You have to look at the why—like people who are dissatisfied, anxiety-ridden, unfulfilled people who resort to other things to help them” survive. “If a person is totally fulfilled in their lives, then they don’t have to resort to these mind-altering, debilitating forces that control their behavior rather than them controlling themselves.” Davis is urging unity in “reducing this plague on our community.” Other leaders, like Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th), who called the opioid explosion a “generational trauma,” and Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer (2nd), who passed a resolution calling gun violence a public health crisis costing between $30-40 million in treating trauma, blame the use of opioids on the spike in gun violence.

They blamed the addictive drug for a sought-after “quick fix” they say doesn’t last very long. In an interview with the Chicago Crusader, Deer, who is also chairman of the Cook County Health and Hospital System and was appointed to the National Institutes of Health, said opioids are a problem on the South Side, too. But he explained the point of entry for this drug is I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) often called the “Heroin Highway” because of those coming to get this drug on the West Side, people who live downtown and in both the south and northern suburbs. The use of this drug, Deer said, often occurs in communities that are underserved. Deer attributed the opioid use and “the quick fix, to crime. They are mugging, carjacking people” to get money for the next high. “Opioids definitely contribute to violence including gun violence,” he explained.

Representative Ford, who is the co-chair of the West Side Opioid and Heroin Task Force, quoted a report released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday, August 31, that said year-to-date the number of opioid fatalities in Illinois is 2,944. In 2019, there were 2,219 deaths from overdosing on opioids. Ford said in 2013 there were 1,072 overdoses of opioid victims. “Today, the numbers are greater because of the pandemic.” Given the isolation requirements of this pandemic, Ford said people are overdosing on opioids more. “More Black people die of fatal overdose than whites. It is a sign that there is too much access of this drug in our communities. Why are our communities having an overflow of heroin? “Black people travel to other peoples’ communities to shop for goods and services, but people come to our communities to buy illegal drugs and guns, and that is not right,” said Ford. “Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. We know this problem is not isolated to Blacks. This is an international problem and Black people are getting the worst end of it,” Ford said. He urged everyone to purchase Narcan, which is a reversal drug that saves the lives of those overdosing on opioids.