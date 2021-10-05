By Joseph G. Phillips

Sports Editor

Advocate Health Care, Chicago Bears and Bears Care honored breast cancer survivors

During the Bears game on Sunday, October 3, breast cancer survivors were recognized during the team’s pregame and in-game events, along with an Advocate doctor who participated in the game’s coin presentation.

According to Advocate Health Aurora, the 10 breast cancer survivors, their family members and doctors from across Illinois were honored Sunday at the Real Bears Fans Wear Pink game at Soldier Field, as Advocate Health Care, the Chicago Bears and Bears Care (the team’s charitable arm) raised awareness of the disease. The breast cancer survivors were also recognized in front of the crowd on the field before the game and were featured in several in-game activities throughout the afternoon.

Special pink rally towels were distributed to 40,000 fans and the Bears’ mascot, Staley Da Bear, who sported a Real Bears Fans Wear Pink T-shirt.

Among the attendees were Kristie Johnson of Chicago, who received successful treatment at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL, for an aggressive form of breast cancer that changes the appearance and texture of the skin. Kristie underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy, 30 radiation treatments and a mastectomy.

Other honorees were Jeanetta Edwards, who never stopped working and even started a doctoral degree program while she received treatments, and Laura Welker, who was surprised by Bears alumnus Jerry Azumah last year after undergoing a double mastectomy.

Honors for the breast cancer survivors and their physicians were designed to spotlight a disease that will affect one in eight women during their lifetime. More women are surviving breast cancer than ever before, thanks to newer methods for early detection, diagnosis and treatment.

