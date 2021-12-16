Pastors unite to disrupt Milwaukee council meeting

While they wanted to address the Common Council and ask them to pass a resolution calling for a moratorium on the taxing and taking of churches, it was Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, alderman of District 2, who blocked their efforts.

“He would not allow us to speak to the Common Councilor put us on his agenda,” Bishop Grant said. “We had a conversation with the Common Council president, and he refused to even acknowledge the presence of the white, Hispanic and African-American pastors,” he said referring to President Johnson, who is an African American.

“So, we had no choice, but to engage in civil disobedience, and we disrupted the meeting to demonstrate that these churches and pastors will not be ignored, will not be silenced, and we will not be suppressed.

“We chose to do that in a very orderly, respectful manner by exercising our freedom to fight for these churches that are desperately needing relief and cannot wait,” Bishop Grant stated.

The churches are hurting financially because many of them are being seized by the Milwaukee Assessor’s Office for not paying taxes. “It’s not right,” added Bishop Grant.