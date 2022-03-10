Partnership to Offer Covid-19 Vaccinations March 11th

New Age Services Corporation Partners with NAACP & Cong. Danny Davis To Offer FREE COVID-19 Vaccinations March 11

Dr. Tonyia Winston, MSW – CEO and Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., Community Liaison of the New Ages Services Corporation (NASC), a west-side Chicago based health and social services nonprofit today announced a community-oriented partnership with the Chicago West Side & Atlanta, GA. branches of the NAACP, Atlanta Councilwoman Karen Rene; the Hon. 7th Dist. U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis; Rainbow PUSH Coalition; the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH); and the H.O.P.E. Coalition, a collaborative of numerous local agencies supporting sustainable change.

This group will convene to offer FREE COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 8:00am – 12:00noon at their headquarters, 1330 South Kostner Avenue. Although pre-registration is encouraged, walk-in’s will also be welcomely served. The Pfizer Bio-tech 1st and 2nd shot vaccine will be administered to anyone 12-years and older, and boosters are also available. Call 773-542-1150, ext. 110 to pre-register.

“While Chicago is currently experiencing lower risk metrics for COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with case counts and positivity rates at lowest levels, continuing to fall – COVID-19 is unfortunately still very much alive and impacting West and South side neighborhoods,” said Dr. Winston. “ I especially thank our local and national community partners for helping us in this critical endeavor.”

Adds NASC’s Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., “We here at New Age Services Corporation are deeply committed to advancing positive health outcomes for current at-risk West side residents. Right now, we cannot afford to relax our vigilance. While we are thankful for these health milestones – but we know this is a longer COVID-19 journey that we must continue to fight hard against, to maintain and expand neighborhood safety for today and the future.”

NASC has served Chicago’s North Lawndale, South Lawndale, Austin, East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, Near West Side, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods since 1984, providing a comprehensive behavioral health care continuum of integrated medical and social services.