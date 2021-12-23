fbpx
Thursday, December 23, 2021
HomeChicagoLocal NewsNotice of NAACP Annual Meeting
ChicagoLocal News

Notice of NAACP Annual Meeting

By Crusader Staff
0
4

On December 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Chicago Southside will hold a special meeting via Zoom to vote for the Association’s Board of Directors.  Members in good standing will receive a notice and the meeting information via email.

On January 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. the Chicago Southside will hold its Annual Meeting via Zoom to hear annual reports of standing committee chairs and to present their plan for 2022.  Members in good standing will receive a notice and meeting information via email.

Previous articleHyde Park Art Center presents Dr. King Day celebration of free films, poetry readings, etc.
Next articlePick a budget style and set it for 2022
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

Student Loan pause extended through May 1, 2022

Crusader Staff - 0
The U.S. Department of Education announced a 90-day extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections through May 1, 2022. The...

Donate blood or platelets now to help patients avoid delays in care

Pick a budget style and set it for 2022

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com