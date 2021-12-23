Notice of NAACP Annual Meeting

On December 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Chicago Southside will hold a special meeting via Zoom to vote for the Association’s Board of Directors. Members in good standing will receive a notice and the meeting information via email.
On January 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. the Chicago Southside will hold its Annual Meeting via Zoom to hear annual reports of standing committee chairs and to present their plan for 2022. Members in good standing will receive a notice and meeting information via email.