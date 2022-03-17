Chicago broadcast legend Merri Dee dies at 85

Dee used that experience to comfort and inspire others, becoming an advocate for violence prevention. After surviving the violent kidnapping in 1971, Dee rallied state politicians to draft the nation’s first Victims’ Bill of Rights in 1992—legislation that was then followed by other states.

“She will be sorely missed,” said Chicago Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell.

“She enriched the lives of others and enriched the culture of our community for many decades. Merri Dee was a trailblazer in community relations and in broadcast journalism. Besides being a broadcaster, she had an outstanding personality and was cultured—qualities our community appreciated. Today’s young journalists have some big shoes to fill.”