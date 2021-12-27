Local Author Gives Chicago Employers the “SkinNy” on Diversity Recruiting

After working for over 25 years providing leadership and executive coaching, strategy, and organizational management, and researching the systemic flaws in recruitment strategies over the course of 15 years, Pamela McElvane, founder and CEO of Chicago-based P&L group, has published “The SkinNy on Diversity Recruiting – The Best Practice Guide to Current Trends on Recruitment Strategies.”

Using a survey of 270 questions to assess the processes, practices, methods, and metrics of companies with over 1,000 employees to compile the data used within the book, McElvane presents readers with the advantage of real-time metrics to not only analyze the past but infer about future strategies. Local index participants include companies and brands such as JLL, Allstate, McDonald’s and BlueCross BlueShield.

With the use of exclusive data collected over the course of 15 years, McElvane has developed a one-stop shop for both employers and job seekers alike.

When asked of her motivations to pen such a book, McElvane responded, “There really was a gap, it was a problem not being solved. And as I watched larger organizations like SHRM and other recruiting [or] talent acquisition organizations try to create different platforms to solve the problem of accessing [the] talent and what to do with it, I never really saw anything comprehensive in terms of helping organizations develop a roadmap to understand what is being done well and what more needs to be done.”