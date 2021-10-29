Laquan McDonald’s relative blasted for supporting Rahm Emanuel’s Ambassador nomination

Emanuel remains widely accused of covering up the murder while he campaigned in the Black community during a heated runoff mayoral race against Jesús “Chuy” Garcia in 2015. Emanuel decided not to seek a third term amid calls for his resignation.

Three years later, President Joe Biden in August sparked heavy criticism from progressives after he announced Emanuel’s nomination for the Ambassadorship. With activists turning up the heat on the national stage, Emanuel’s nomination remains in doubt as he scrambles for support from both Senators and elected officials across the country.

But many were shocked and offended after the Washington Post published a story that said Hunter whose niece, Tina Hunter, is Laquan McDonald’s mother, wrote a letter on September 11 to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressing his support of Emanuel’s nomination. The Post said it obtained a copy of the letter from the committee’s chairman.

The Post said Hunter signed the letter, which reads, “I realize that my position on this nomination might come as a surprise to some,” Hunter wrote. “I may even be attacked for speaking up. However, I am a man of faith. I believe in what the scripture says about righteous judgment and looking into a person’s heart. I have taken the time to get to know Rahm Emanuel. We have listened to each other, truly heard each other. I understand the character of the man, and that is why I support this nomination.”