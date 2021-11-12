fbpx
Friday, November 12, 2021
Judge may consider argument that Rittenhouse provoked encounter with one of the men he shot

By Erick Johnson
Image from the video footage viewed by Judge Schroeder during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
One day after the defense rested its case, Judge Schroeder said on Friday, Nov. 12, that he would consider arguments that the teenager provoked an encounter with one of two men he is charged with killing during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.
 

The ruling may help the prosecutor’s argument that Rittenhouse was the aggressor, which would raise the bar for the teenager’s argument that he was ambushed and acted in self-defense.

After watching a video in the courtroom with Rittenhouse behind him, Judge Schroeder said, “It’s the jury’s case and I think they should make the critical decisions. My decision will be to submit the case to the jury with the provocation instruction and you can argue the strength or lack of strength of the evidence.”

