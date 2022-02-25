Invasion of Faith: Faith vs Violence, A Chicago Story – Part I

By John W. Fountain

A caravan of humanity. A people of faith. It idles on 78th Place near Racine Avenue in the warm evening sun one late-summer Friday in June. Music blares from a shiny green SUV outfitted with loudspeakers that will lead them through South Side streets from the doorsteps of the Faith Community of St. Sabina.

A bought for the soul of the city, maybe even the bold makings of a revolution that will not be televised. In one corner stands Faith. In the other: Violence.

Which will win?

Two reporters set out last summer to mark their journey, covering every march over 12 hot and muggy weeks, through the elements, even as nightfall consumes the last light of day. Chronicling the hope and also the marchers’ pain—through the glaring sun and summer rain that would take this caravan of faith to perilous street corners, where, just hours earlier, bullets reigned. Where the wounded had lain, felled by a shooter’s deadly aim.