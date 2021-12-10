Illinois Lottery Is ‘Gifting Instant Joy’ This Holiday Season

The Illinois Lottery is helping Chicago residents to gift instant joy this holiday season with a toy drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Club Alliance of Illinois.

To say thank you, everyone that donates a toy will also receive instant joy by way of a FREE Illinois Lottery holiday instant ticket!

On Sunday, December 12, all participants who donate a new, unwrapped toy to one of the participating locations will receive an Illinois Lottery holiday instant ticket. The two participating locations are:

● Mariano’s at 3145 S. Ashland Ave. in Chicago from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ● Mariano’s at 3857 S. King Dr. in Chicago from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

All participants will also be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the sold-out WGCI Big Jam concert.

“We’re on a mission to spread instant joy this holiday season. The Illinois Lottery is a proud partner of the Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and, together with our players, we want to bring some holiday cheer to families in need,” said Harold Mays, Illinois Lottery Acting Director. “We appreciate the support of both iHeart Media and Mariano’s to deliver this campaign.”

iHeart Media stations, WGCI-FM and KISS FM, will be broadcasting live from the two participating Mariano’s locations throughout the toy drive.

The Illinois Lottery also sponsors the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Power Hour initiative, which helps youth achieve academic success by providing homework help, tutoring, and high-yield learning activities.