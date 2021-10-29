13 years later, a headstone is placed at the grave of the late Mayor Eugene Sawyer at Oak Woods Cemetery

Mayor Sawyer died on January 19, 2008. On the 11th anniversary of his death, the Crusader published a story reporting that Sawyer, despite his stature as a notable public official, was buried in an unmarked grave, causing visitors to search in vain for his final resting place at Oak Woods Cemetery.

Now adorned with its massive headstone, Mayor Sawyer’s grave is easy to find as it towers over other markers in that section of the cemetery.

Alderman Sawyer did not respond to an email requesting comment on the grave’s enhancement by Crusader press time Wednesday, October 27, for its print edition. A staff member at Oak Woods Cemetery said Mayor Sawyer’s headstone was installed about a month ago but gave few details.

Mayor Sawyer was born in 1934 in Greensboro, Alabama, historically a small Black town with a population of just over 2,000 people. He was the son of a mortician and attended segregated schools in Alabama.

After moving to Chicago in 1957, Sawyer was hired as an industrial waste coordinator for the city’s sewer department. That same year, Sawyer joined the Democratic Ward Organization of the 6th Ward, where he worked his way up through the organization’s ranks.

Through the years, Sawyer served as president of the 6th Ward Young Democrats and financial secretary for the entire ward organization.

In 1971, Sawyer was elected alderman of the 6th Ward, replacing incumbent A.A. “Sammy” Rayner, Jr., who retired after serving one, four-year term.

Throughout his life, Sawyer was known as a calm, soft-spoken public figure. When Washington died in 1987, Sawyer became embroiled in a bitter battle with then-4th Ward Alderman Timothy Evans, to replace Washington. Blacks in Chicago at the time felt that the city’s highest position should go to a Black person. With then-Cook County State’s Attorney Richard M. Daley as an opponent, progressive Blacks were concerned that the city would return to the days of Chicago’s old political machine that was fueled by Daley’s father, Mayor Richard J. Daley.

In the Black community, the battle over who would represent the city’s people of color was brewing between Sawyer and Evans. Evans, who was Washington’s protégé, chairman of the Chicago Finance Committee and floor leader of the City Council, proclaimed himself Washington’s rightful heir.

Many Black aldermen favored Evans. Reverend Jesse Jackson decided to endorse Sawyer. Fearing a split Black vote, Evans decided to run as an independent of his newly created Harold Washington Party. Jackson later called on Blacks to support Evans during the general election in April 1989, should Sawyer lose to Daley in the Democratic primary.