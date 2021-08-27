Harvey leads 22 Black Chicago area cities in population declines

Harvey is among 22 predominately Black cities outside Chicago whose populations have declined in the last decade, according to a Crusader analysis of 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

About 18 of those cities showed small declines under one percent, but Harvey, Chicago Heights and Dolton had declines in the double digits, according to census data released earlier this month.

The data show that the population in Harvey dropped by 21.5 percent, going from 25,792 residents in 2010 to 20,324 residents in 2020. In the last decade, Harvey has lost 5,558 residents.

Six of these small Black cities had population declines of over 1,000, but Harvey experienced the largest decline among predominately Black cities outside Chicago, the Crusader has learned. Located over 23 miles south of Chicago, 76 percent of Harvey’s population was Black in 2010.

In September, the U.S. Census will release more data on Black populations in American cities based on its 2020 Census count.

In Chicago, media outlets reported that Chicago gained over 50,000 residents in the last decade but lost nearly 85,000 Black residents since 2010. Today, there are 787,551 Black residents in Chicago, down from 872,286 in 2010 and 1,053,739 in 2000, according to news reports.

Overall, Chicago’s population grew from 2,695,598 in 2010 to 2,746,388 in 2020. The city’s Latino population had the largest growth among the ethnic groups, gaining 40,656 people for a total of 819,518. The city’s white population grew by nearly 9,000.

The census data is expected to create a showdown between Latino and Black aldermen as the city plans to remap Chicago in a process that has some concerned over losing Black wards.

Chicago had the largest overall population increase among cities examined by the Crusader. The only predominately Black city outside of Chicago that increased in population is Lynwood, a village located over 28 miles south. Lynwood’s population grew by less than one percent in the last decade, going from 9,219 in 2010 to 9,279 in 2020, Census data shows.

The figures reflect a decade-long trend in Cook County where Black residents are leaving the state for better economic opportunities and a safer way of life. Some states in the South and Midwest experienced strong Black population growth in the past 10 years.