A. Philip Randolph “Gentle Warrior Awards” Returns as a gala cocktail reception

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum (NAPRP- PM) will mark its 27th anniversary, hosting the “Gentle Warrior Awards” Gala Cocktail Reception, presented by Wintrust.

The museum’s premiere fundraiser is Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hyde Park Bank, 1525 East 53rd St. in Chicago.

“NAPRPPM museum is the only one of its kind in the world,” said the museum’s founder Dr. Lyn Hughes.

“We honor and celebrate exclusively the contributions of African Americans in America’s labor movement. That is precisely why we must preserve the history and continue to tell the full, authentic story of those who paved the way for African Americans in organized labor.”

The museum is the only one in existence that bears the name of A. Philip Randolph, founder of the first Black labor union in the nation, The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP).

The porters union was the first Black union to be chartered under the American Federation of Labor (AFL) and the first Black union to win collective bargaining agreement with a major U.S. corporation, the powerful Pullman Company.