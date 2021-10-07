For CHA resident, Choose to Own program led her to homeownership in 2 1⁄2 months

When Teshona Perkins first considered buying a house years ago, she wasn’t encouraged. The process seemed long and overwhelming. But then she attended two sessions on the Chicago Housing Authority’s Choose to Own (CTO) program.

“I thought it was far-fetched since everyone else I spoke with said it was this gruesome task,” said Perkins, who works in operations at JP Morgan Chase. “So I started the process, and I happened to be one of those who didn’t have any issues. I was that person that got it done in two-and-a-half months.”

Perkins is the 700th resident to have purchased a house through CTO since the program began in 2002. She moved into her brick bungalow in the South Chicago neighborhood in May.

The CTO program allows qualified public housing families or those participating in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program to use a portion of their rent payments to accumulate equity and offset a portion of their mortgage – the same way a voucher is used to offset a portion of rent.

“Congratulations to Teshona for achieving her dream,” said CHA CEO Tracey Scott. “She is an example of perseverance and a role model for those with aspirations of purchasing their own home. We are proud of our Choose to Own program for helping 700 families meet their goals of economic independence.”