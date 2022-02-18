Senator Mattie Hunter’s CROWN Act passes Senate

A measure led by State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) to end hair discrimination in the workplace passed the Senate February 16, 2022.

“No one should have to miss out on a job opportunity or miss a school graduation because of the hair that grows naturally out of their head,” Hunter said. “It’s 2022. As a nation, we should be past this petty discrimination.”

Senate Bill 3616 – also known as the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act – amends the Illinois Human Rights Act to provide that the term “race” includes traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks and twists.

A recent study from Dove uncovered that 80% of African American women felt they needed to switch their hairstyle to align with more conservative workplace standards in order to fit in.

Hair discrimination occurs not only in the workplace but in schools across the country. Last year, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Jett Hawkins Actin response to a four-year-old boy in Chicago who was told his braids violated his private school’s dress code.