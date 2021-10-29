Cosmopolitan Community Church celebrates their Pastor’s 5th Anniversary

For five years The Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. has shepherded Cosmopolitan Community Church’s flock that embodies ministry in action. Join Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC) as we celebrate his 5th Pastoral Anniversary, Sunday, November 14, 2021, promptly at 10:45 AM our guest speaker will be Dr. Clopton’s brother, The Rev. Dr. Lee C. Winfrey, Sr., Pastor of Partakers Church Baptist in Detroit, MI.

On September 1, 2016, Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. assumed the pastorate of Cosmopolitan Community Church. Having received the call to ministry at a young age, Rev. Clopton served as a minister of music from the age of sixteen before attaining over twenty years of pulpit ministry and church administration.