Cosmopolitan Community Church celebrates their Pastor’s 5th Anniversary

For five years The Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. has shepherded Cosmopolitan Community Church’s flock that embodies ministry in action. Join Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC) as we celebrate his 5th Pastoral Anniversary, Sunday, November 14, 2021, promptly at 10:45 AM our guest speaker will be Dr. Clopton’s brother, The Rev. Dr. Lee C. Winfrey, Sr., Pastor of Partakers Church Baptist in Detroit, MI.
On September 1, 2016, Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. assumed the pastorate of Cosmopolitan Community Church. Having received the call to ministry at a young age, Rev. Clopton served as a minister of music from the age of sixteen before attaining over twenty years of pulpit ministry and church administration.
Rev. Clopton brought his passion for music and his passion for teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Cosmopolitan with the fervor of King David creating the Book of Psalms!
A native of Chicago, Illinois, and a firm believer in the importance that education plays in gaining knowledge and practical understanding of the Word, Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. earned his Bachelor of Art in Divinity from Mt. Carmel Theological Seminary, as well as a Bachelor of Art in Theology from Life Christian University. He also earned his Master of Art in Theology (2012)and his Doctor of Ministry in Theology (2014) from Life Christian University.
God has graced and gifted him with an anointing to educate, equip and enrich the ministry.
As a leader and instructor, Rev. Clopton is committed to the spiritual battle that continually extends the territory of God into the moral wastelands of this world! Rev. Clopton’s love and fervor for the ministry includes his passion for his family. He is the husband of First Lady Kyra R. Clopton, the father of Erica, Kayla, Eric Jr. and Kyran, and the grandfather to Zuri.
Rev. Clopton considers one of his greatest accomplishments is raising godly children and leaving a strong legacy of faith for his family, just as his grandmother left for him.
As he begins his sixth year at Cosmopolitan, Rev. Clopton is called and purposed by God to preach the Gospel and impact the lives of those with whom he comes in contact. His goal is to “glorify the Lord Jesus Christ, Who glorified His Father by dying for Him.”
Rev. Clopton continues to build on the many programs that he has introduced to Cosmopolitan Community Church, including but not limited to, Live-Streaming Services via Social Media, the Intercessory Prayer Hour, the Praise and Worship Team, electronic giving via Givelify and Cash App, the Comfort Ministry, and PROJECT H.O.P.E. Rev. Clopton continues to build upon Cosmopolitan’s existing ministries, including Community Evangelism—home and abroad; continuous instruction for Cosmo’s Ministers, Elders, Deacons, and Leaders; and improvement of the church’s core ministries (Media Ministry, Bible Study, Youth Ministry, New Members’ Class, and Sunday School, to name a few). “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” I Corinthians 2:9 Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. continues to boldly proclaim the Gospel of the Kingdom without shame or compromise.