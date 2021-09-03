Celebrate the grand opening of Pullman National Monument visitor center and State Historic Site grounds on Labor Day weekend in Pullman, Chicago

The National Park Service (NPS) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) invite the public to celebrate the Grand Opening of Pullman National Monument Visitor Center and State Historic Site grounds on Labor Day weekend, September 4 and 5, 2021. The weekend will feature tours of the visitor center and historic Hotel Florence, interpretive programming, and a host of events and activities organized by partners throughout the Pullman Historic District.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with our partners and visitors the grand opening of the visitor center, which was restored and renovated in part through the generosity of the National Park Foundation and its donors,” said Pullman National Monument Superintendent Teri Gage. “As a partnership park, Pullman National Monument benefits from the thriving urban community we call home, including the many partners whose efforts over decades have made it possible to preserve and share this special place in Chicago and American history.”

There are many events throughout the celebration weekend including the following:

• Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the event for timed, guided tours of the Pullman National Monument Visitor Center and Hotel Florence;