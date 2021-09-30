Black Star Project honors memory of late Founder Phillip Jackson with 25th Anniversary celebration

The thumping sounds of the drums and African-clad dancer on stilts kicked off a festive afternoon of tributes, music and food as the Black Star Project (TBSP) in Bronzeville honored the memory of its late founder Phillip Jackson at its 25th Anniversary celebration.

Dignitaries and community leaders joined the celebration in a parking lot behind the organization’s headquarters in the historic Supreme Life Insurance building at 35th and King Drive, known as Phillip Jackson Parkway.

A beloved community leader, mentor and hero to many youths, Jackson would have turned 71 last month. He died in 2018 after fighting cancer. But his legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him, his work and his contributions in helping thousands of youths overcome economic and social barriers to achieve their dreams.

More than 100 people attended the three-hour event, including Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell and husband John Smith. The event included vendors offering everything from pumpkins to barbeque ribs. People swayed and danced as a live band played throughout the afternoon.