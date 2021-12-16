Bishop Grant seeks meeting with Chicago FBI on Jelani Day case

On Wednesday, December 15, Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, announced he would like a meeting with the Chicago FBI to find out why they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for “substantial” information regarding Jelani Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence in this case.

Bishop Grant, along with Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and Jelani Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, has been asking for the FBI to lead this multi-city investigation; however, other cities involved say it is a jurisdictional issue, and the FBI cannot take the lead in this case.

Jelani Day was a 25-year-old graduate medical student at Illinois State University and was reported missing on August 25, 2021, after failing to return messages from a professor and family.

Jelani Day was last seen on the morning of August 24 at a retail establishment near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and General Electric Road in Bloomington, Illinois.